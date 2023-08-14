A man has been badly hurt in a shooting in the West Midlands.

The victim, in his 30s, attended hospital with bullet wounds on Sunday and his injuries may be life-changing, police said.

He was taken there by a Mercedes which was traced to Edgbaston, Birmingham, and had been travelling with a BMW, according to the West Midlands force.

Both cars were later seized by officers, with a knife and drugs found in the BMW, police added.

Investigations have led detectives to believe the shooting took place on Bridge Street in neighbouring Wednesbury, Sandwell.

The road was cordoned off for several hours on Sunday while forensics officers searched it.