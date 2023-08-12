Firefighters are battling a smouldering blaze at a former power station which has been burning on and off for days.

About 30 firefighters were called to the blaze overnight at Baglan Energy Park in Neath Port Talbot.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service has said previously that there have been several arson attacks at the site.

It has been using what it called "defensive" firefighting tactics to keep crews away from the seat of the fire, which is thought to have started in a deactivated generator.