Man charged over Donegal cliffs alleged assault
- Published
A man is due to appear in court after being charged in relation to an alleged assault in County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the man, who is in his 30s, is due to appear before a special sitting of Ballyshannon District court in Donegal later on Friday.
He was arrested on Thursday as part of an investigation into an alleged assault in the Slieve League/Killybegs area in June.
A body was recovered from the water at Slieve League on 3 July.
Police believe the assault took place in the area between 24 and 25 June.
Gardaí said their investigation into the alleged assault is ongoing.
Initially the cliffs at Slieve League had been cordoned off on 26 June to allow officers to carry out searches in connection with the allegation.
Following a post-mortem examination, they said they would not be releasing the results for "operational reasons".