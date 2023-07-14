A man is due to appear in court after being charged in relation to an alleged assault in County Donegal in the Republic of Ireland.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the man, who is in his 30s, is due to appear before a special sitting of Ballyshannon District court in Donegal later on Friday.

He was arrested on Thursday as part of an investigation into an alleged assault in the Slieve League/Killybegs area in June.

A body was recovered from the water at Slieve League on 3 July.