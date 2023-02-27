Plans for a nature reserve at a former Derbyshire golf course have been give the green light.

The new reserve is set to be created at Pewit Golf Course, at West End Drive, in Ilkeston.

After voting to move forward with the project, Erewash Borough Council said a public consultation would take place to name the reserve and get feedback on the plans.

The project has received £250,000 from the government and £261,000 from the redevelopment of the nearby Stanton Ironworks.