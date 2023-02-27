Go-ahead for nature reserve at former golf course
Plans for a nature reserve at a former Derbyshire golf course have been give the green light.
The new reserve is set to be created at Pewit Golf Course, at West End Drive, in Ilkeston.
After voting to move forward with the project, Erewash Borough Council said a public consultation would take place to name the reserve and get feedback on the plans.
The project has received £250,000 from the government and £261,000 from the redevelopment of the nearby Stanton Ironworks.
'Lovely place'
Pewit Golf Course closed last year after a report by the council found it was not sustainable due to substantial losses.
Council leader Carol Hart said: "I look forward to hearing people’s views on the nature reserve project in Ilkeston and what they would like it to be called.
"The plans for the area will include the planting of lots of trees to benefit the environment and help address the impact of climate change.
"It will be a lovely place for people to relax and enjoy wildlife surrounded by nature.”