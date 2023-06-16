A serving Thames Valley Police officer has been charged with sexual offences against a teenage girl.

PC Luke Christopher Horner is accused of engaging in penetrative sex with a child aged 13-15 and making an indecent image of a child in connection with an incident while off-duty in Rushden, Northamptonshire on 11 June.

The defendant, based at Amersham police station in Buckinghamshire, is due to appear before magistrates in Northampton.

The 24-year-old officer has been suspended from duty and will be subject to a separate misconduct investigation, his force said.