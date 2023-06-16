Policeman charged with sexual offences against girl
A serving Thames Valley Police officer has been charged with sexual offences against a teenage girl.
PC Luke Christopher Horner is accused of engaging in penetrative sex with a child aged 13-15 and making an indecent image of a child in connection with an incident while off-duty in Rushden, Northamptonshire on 11 June.
The defendant, based at Amersham police station in Buckinghamshire, is due to appear before magistrates in Northampton.
The 24-year-old officer has been suspended from duty and will be subject to a separate misconduct investigation, his force said.
The Thames Valley and Northants police forces said they would not be commenting further while the case was in the courts.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct had been informed, Thames Valley said.
