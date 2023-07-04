Three red kites shot on North York Moors
At a glance
Police are appealing for information after three red kites were shot dead in North Yorkshire
The incidents happened near Westerdale in June, police said.
Red kites are birds of prey which are protected by the Wildlife and Countryside Act
Three red kites have been found shot dead on the North York Moors in recent weeks in incidents which police believe could be linked.
One of the birds of prey was found by a farmer near Westerdale on Monday 26 June, having suffered gunshot wounds.
It was taken to a vet but did not survive.
North Yorkshire Police said a red kite was also shot in the area on 13 June, and another was found by walkers on 23 June.
'Mewing' calls
The red kite is one of Britain's largest birds of prey, known for its reddish-brown body, long wings, forked tail and distinctive "mewing" calls.
They were saved from national extinction by one of the world's longest-running protection programmes and have been successfully reintroduced to England and Scotland.
They are listed under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, making it an offence to intentionally kill, injure or take any wild bird or their eggs or nests.
A police spokesman said: "We believe that these incidents are linked.
"This disturbing criminal behaviour and persecution of innocent birds of prey will not be tolerated and must cease immediately."
Police appealed for anyone with information to contact them, and urged anyone finding a dead or injured bird to note the location, take a photo and report it to the force.