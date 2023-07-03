A life-size re-creation of one of the missing Crystal Palace Dinosaurs has been unveiled in Crystal Palace Park in south-east London.

The sculpture replicates the original version of a Palaeotherium magnum - an extinct mammal distantly related to horses - which disappeared from the park in the 1960s.

The Natural History Museum said it was the first time in 20 years that anyone had attempted to replace a lost sculpture at the site.

It comes as an architectural firm has been appointed to oversee a project as part of Bromley Council's 'regeneration plan', external for the park.