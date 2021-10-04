BBC News

In pictures: Loch Ness marathon returns

The Baxters Loch Ness Marathon and Festival of Running was held for the first time since the start of the pandemic

The Baxters Loch Ness Marathon and Festival of Running made its return on Sunday following a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Almost 5,000 people signed up for the festival, which involved a 26.2 (42km) mile marathon, 5K and 10K events in and around Inverness.

Stuart Livingstone from Corstorphine Amateur Athletic Club was first across the finish line in the marathon in a time of two hours, 32 minutes and 21 seconds.

Megan Crawford from Fife Athletics Club was the first female finisher, completing the route in 2:48:15.

The marathon and running festival are an annual event, but did not take place last year due to Covid

This year's festival attracted an entry of almost 5,000 people

The marathon and other festival events were held on Sunday