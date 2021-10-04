In pictures: Loch Ness marathon returns

The Baxters Loch Ness Marathon and Festival of Running made its return on Sunday following a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Almost 5,000 people signed up for the festival, which involved a 26.2 (42km) mile marathon, 5K and 10K events in and around Inverness.

Stuart Livingstone from Corstorphine Amateur Athletic Club was first across the finish line in the marathon in a time of two hours, 32 minutes and 21 seconds.

Megan Crawford from Fife Athletics Club was the first female finisher, completing the route in 2:48:15.