Two chimneys were among a number of Teesside industrial structures to be demolished on Monday.

Explosions could be heard in the Redcar area shortly after 20:00 GMT when work took place at the former Redcar Coke Oven Battery Plant.

The 85m tall chimneys, two battery bunkers, a junction house and the connecting high-level conveyors were all levelled.

The structures stood above the coke ovens which were built in 1979 and comprised 132 individual chambers where coal was heated for more than 17 hours creating coke to feed the blast furnace.