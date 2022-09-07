Cornwall clinics to begin to offer Covid-19 booster jabs

Clinics across Cornwall will begin to offer autumn Covid-19 booster jabs for people over the age of 75.

People who are care home residents, housebound individuals, immunosuppressed and frontline health and social care workers will also be able to have the vaccine.

Those aged 50-74 and specific at-risk groups will become eligible over the coming weeks.

Chief pharmacist at Royal Cornwall NHS Hospitals Trust Iain Davidson said it was the "best protection ahead of winter".

People in Cornwall will be contacted by their GP to arrange an appointment or or they can book online via the National Booking Service, external.