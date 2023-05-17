Award-winning town crier becomes mayor
A town crier who has won multiple national awards has been elected mayor.
Dorchester town crier and town councillor Alistair Chisholm takes over from Janet Hewitt.
Mr Chisholm is known in west Dorset and across the country for winning the national town crier championships multiple times.
"I may, on occasions, have some difficulty choosing which hat to wear – the mayor’s bicorn or the crier’s tricorn," he joked.
Mr Chisholm, who has been a member of Dorchester Town Council since 2015, said the key to the town's future was "working together".
He said: "If we can engender a vigorous spirit of mutual respect and understanding then this key will unlock our unique past and ensure a bright future for our residents and our visitors."
The mayor-making ceremony will take place on Monday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
