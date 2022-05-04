Loganair's chief executive has apologised to customers in Orkney and Shetland for the standard of services last month.

Jonathan Hinkles said high levels of Covid absences among its own and also airport staff had an impact on flights.

He said the airline's on-time performances had been poor and there were delays to its aircraft maintenance programme.

The number of flights leaving on time for Orkney dropped from an average of 89% in January-March to 74% in April.

For Shetland, the on-time performance fell from an average of 80% in January-March to 61% last month.

Mr Hinkles said: "We know this is simply not good enough."