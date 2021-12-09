Contractors appointed for £100m school projects
At a glance
Contractors have been appointed for two school building projects in the Borders worth more than £100m
One of the schools being replaced - Peebles High - was badly damaged by fire in 2019
Work should begin on both schemes in late 2022
- Published
Contractors have been appointed for two school building projects in the Borders, worth more than £100m.
They will build replacements for Peebles High School - which was badly damaged by fire in 2019 - and the "outdated" Galashiels Academy.
Scottish Borders Council (SBC) said it was an "important step" in the delivery of the two projects.
BAM Construction will deliver the £46m Peebles campus while Morrison Construction has been appointed for the £55m scheme in Galashiels.
SBC confirmed that development partner Hub South East would oversee both projects.
Planning applications should be submitted next year with work due to start in late 2022.
The two secondaries have been identified as priority projects in modernising the schools estate in the region.
Carol Hamilton, SBC's executive member for children and young people, said the local authority wanted to provide "world-class education facilities for young learners across the Borders".