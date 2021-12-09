Contractors have been appointed for two school building projects in the Borders, worth more than £100m.

They will build replacements for Peebles High School - which was badly damaged by fire in 2019 - and the "outdated" Galashiels Academy.

Scottish Borders Council (SBC) said it was an "important step" in the delivery of the two projects.

BAM Construction will deliver the £46m Peebles campus while Morrison Construction has been appointed for the £55m scheme in Galashiels.