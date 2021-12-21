Unemployment levels have fallen below pre-pandemic levels in Guernsey.

The total number of people unemployed on the island fell for a ninth consecutive month to 315 at the end of November 2021.

That was a reduction of 48 from the end of October 2021 and down by 19 from November 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

It is the first time since the pandemic started that unemployment levels have dropped below pre-pandemic levels at the comparable time of year.

The figures are a snapshot taken at the start of December.

Deputy Peter Roffey, president of the Committee for Employment and Social Security, said: “Seeing unemployment fall month on month continues to be a great source of encouragement.

"Given the difficulties that employees, employers and the self-employed have faced over the past two years, it is fitting to celebrate this milestone."

He added that particular businesses were still facing some challenges in the pandemic and urged employers struggling to fill vacancies to get in touch with the Job Centre.