Tower block plans approved for former pool site
At a glance
The £270m plans include a 33-storey residential tower, a hotel, offices and student accommodation
The new development will be built on the site of the former Leeds International Pool
The pool closed in 2007 and was demolished in 2009, with two car parks being run on the site since
Building work could start on the site next year
Plans to revamp the site of one of Leeds' most famous buildings have been approved in principle by the council.
The former Westgate site of Leeds International Pool is to be turned into a 33-storey residential tower, a hotel, offices and student accommodation.
Although designed to host international swimming competitions, the 50-metre pool was just centimetres short of Olympic length regulations, meaning major events could not be held there.
The £270m restoration of the site, following the demolition of the building in 2009, has been approved by Leeds City Council .
The plans have been described as "strong", "attractive" and "well-designed" by councillors during a meeting to approve the scheme.
Some concerns were raised about public safety within the finished site, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Work on the site, which is currently used as car parking space, is expected to start next year.
According to a report from Leeds City Council officers, the first building would "comprise two residential towers" of 33 and 22 storeys, providing 629 build-to-rent residential units.
The second building would be a 24-storey student residential block, providing 548 student bed spaces, while a third 14-storey building would be a "mixed use aparthotel building", providing 120 hotel rooms and 3,000sqm of office space.
Councillor Caroline Gruen said: "This is a very attractive and well-designed scheme. It is well-considered and appropriate to where it is."
Fellow councillor Paul Wadsworth said he liked the scheme, which would improve "an area of the town we have struggled to regenerate for some time".
Councillor Kayleigh Brooks said she was concerned about potential safety issues around people walking the streets near the buildings at night.
A developer representative said work was being done to improve safety features on the plans.
Members of the panel agreed to approve the designs in principle, and leave further details to be sorted out by planning officers - known as a "defer and delegate" decision.
