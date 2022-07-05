Vigil held over US abortion ruling
About 50 people gathered in a Devon seaside town to show solidarity with women in the United States following the Supreme Court ruling to end the right to an abortion.
The campaigners in Teignmouth said they feared the decision to overturn the Roe v Wade case in 1973 will have a knock on effect both in the UK and around the world.
In response to similar concerns following the US ruling, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said there was not a "strong case for changing" the right to abortions in the UK.
Speeches were given on the issue and people held up placards.
Vigil organiser Peta Howell said: "I was really angry about the ruling over Roe and Wade in America and the implications that has on the health of women...
"But also it reflects what's going on around the world... It's a worldwide problem," she said.
"It's wonderful that people are getting out and showing that anger," she added.
Ms Howell said she feared the ruling could pave the way for further equality laws to be "ripped up" and that it was important to show the UK government how strongly some people felt.
"The same people that are funding campaigns in America are funding campaigns in the UK," she said.
"It's a slippery slope that we're facing" she claimed.
Danielle Rose-White, one of the attendees, said: "Stuff transcends over the Atlantic.
"If there was any encouragement from the decision for our government to do the same thing, we are going to show them that that's not acceptable."
Emma Parker, from Dawlish Warren, said: "I just find it frightening and I think that if we don't take a stand and talk about it that we're letting our sisters down in America."
The overturning of Roe v Wade has provoked fury amongst pro-choice campaigners in the US, alongside jubilation from anti-abortion activists.