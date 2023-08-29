Is a market town the right place for asylum seekers?
A decision by the Home Office to house families seeking asylum in a small market town has divided local opinion.
The Talbot Hotel in Leominster, Herefordshire, will house up to 75 people.
The town's MP, Sir Bill Wiggin, says he's concerned about the pressure it could place on local services.
But some community leaders feel it will boost the town's tourism prospects.
Community pastor David Bland is working with the families. He says the investment in the hotel is a boost to Leominster.
"We have a hotel that's still open, we have a hotel that isn't falling down like the one across the road. We have a hotel which will be more ready to receive tourists than it was two months ago."
"I think it's a great place for them to be. People will find it much easier to be part of our community and access local services."
There are currently more than 51,000 asylum seekers in hotels costing the UK taxpayer £6m a day.
The Home Office says it's "committed to making every effort to reduce hotel use and limit the burden on the taxpayer.”
People are using social media to express concerns that they may miss out on local housing and that the asylum seekers will affect NHS waiting times.
The families are being given health checks by doctors from the town's Ryeland Street surgery.
Dr Judith Johnson says they receive funding from the NHS for carrying out the checks and any impact on local appointments is being minimised.
"Anybody moving into the practice area can register with the practice and we endeavour to provide the same high standard of medical care to all our patients."
Trish Marsh from Leominster Town Council thinks it's important that the families are in a central place.
"Obviously we'd love to see that as a hotel but, at the moment, it is a really accessible place. From there everything is a five minute walk. As they gradually gain confidence, they will be able to join in things that are going on."
Herefordshire Council says that schools in the town have space for new students.
"We want all children and young people in Herefordshire to feel safe, loved and valued, and grow up with the confidence and skills to be the best they can be," the council said.