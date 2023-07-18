Charity to provide travel grants for IVF patients
A Jersey fertility support charity will provide financial support to those travelling off-island for IVF treatment.
Tiny Seeds said it would offer £400 grants to those "who would otherwise struggle" to cover travel and accommodation costs.
Funds will be provided by the Jersey Community Foundation (JCF) and Dormant Bank Accounts, the charity confirmed.
Chloé Fosse, Tiny Seeds' Founder and Charity Operations Manager, said its most recent survey found "financial struggles and sacrifices" had been made by those needing fertility treatment.
A total of 56 respondents spent an average of £15,011 on IVF, and an average of £2,678 towards travel and accommodation costs.
It found 64% of people had taken on debt to pay for the treatment.
Ms Fosse said: “Travel for IVF, due to the nature of the treatment, can only be booked last minute and as a result is often a very expensive and added stress to an already stressful experience.
"We are so pleased that, with the generous support of the Jersey Community Foundation, we are now able to play a small part in helping with the financial struggle too.”
Tiny Seeds said the funds would only last about six months.
The JCF said it was happy to provide funds as with "no current provisions for IVF in Jersey, those seeking treatment need to travel off-island incurring further expense, time and stress".
