The diabetes and endocrine clinics began operating at the health and wellbeing centre last week, with urology, rheumatology and neurology services operating there from Tuesday.

Child development services are expected to be the last to move.

Officials said the Samares Ward - which accommodates stroke patients - would remain at Overdale until studies confirm whether the Westmount Centre can remain as part of the proposals.

They said patients with existing appointments should have details of the move and staff can still be contacted on the same numbers.

Assistant Health Minister Rose Binet said the new centre "sets a standard for the facilities we should be providing for healthcare in Jersey".

Infrastructure Minister Tom Binet added: "This facility illustrates the quality of the work done by the current team over a number of years and we must not forget that the political credit for initiating this project rests with the previous government, which has been taken to fruition by this administration.”

A formal opening of the Enid Quenault Health and Wellbeing Centre is being planned for September.