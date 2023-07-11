Official bid to bring Games back to Manx soil
At a glance
The Isle of Man has made an official bid to host the Island Games in 2029
It will be considered by the International Island Games Association following an inspection of facilities in October
The Chief Minister said it would be a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity for Manx athletes to compete in a home Games
The committee will announce its decsion in 2024
- Published
The Isle of Man has made an official bid to host the Island Games in 2029.
If accepted, it would be the third time the island has staged the games after launching the sporting event in 1985, and playing host again in 2001.
The event, which sees thousands of athletes compete in cycling, swimming, table tennis and many other sports is currently being held in Guernsey.
Minister for sport Julie Edge said she hoped to "bring the Games home to the people of the island" in six years' time.
The Manx bid was made to the International Island Games Association's (IIGA) Executive Committee on Monday.
A visit to the Isle of Man by the IIGA will take place in October to inspect venues and infrastructure, before it announces its decision next year.
In 2019, the Isle of Man was named as the "preferred host" for the 2027 games, before a two-year delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said he was "very optimistic" the island's vision would be backed by the committee.
'Golden opportunity'
If successful, it would "provide a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Manx athletes to compete in a home Games and inspire all those who witness the spectacle", Mr Cannan said.
"It would also provide a golden opportunity to showcase the Isle of Man and its rich culture and heritage to a large audience, many of whom might not have known about it before," he said.
It is estimated the 2029 Games could attract around 4,000 people and provide an economic boost of about £3.5m.
Sport Minister Julie Edge travelled to the Games in Guernsey to make the official bid.
She said it would be "just amazing" for the event to return to make a return to Manx shores as the "Isle of Man started this great legacy of the friendly games".
Ms Edge said while investment would be made on maintenance of sporting venues, the island already had all the facilities required to host the sporting disciplines.
"We've done it before, we're ready to go," she added.
The IIGA have not confirmed if any rival bids have been made.
The next Games will be held in Orkney, with Ynys Mon confirmed hosts in 2027.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook , externaland Twitter, external? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk