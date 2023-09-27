A theatre in Surrey has closed due to fears over dangerous concrete.

An inspection and survey will be carried out at the Harlequin Theatre in Redhill after the potential discovery of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) on Tuesday.

A Harlequin Theatre and Cinema spokesperson said the closure was a “precaution”.

Reigate and Banstead Borough Council said: “We hope you understand that safety must be our number one priority.”