A man has been jailed for nearly eight years, after being arrested by police following a high-speed pursuit on the M20 in Kent.

Kane McLeod, 32, from Wordsworth Avenue, Derby, was also found with a loaded gun, and had been disqualified from driving.

He was sentenced for a series of offences, committed in Kent and London, at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday.

He had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in August 2022.