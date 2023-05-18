Man jailed after 135mph police pursuit on M20
A man has been jailed for nearly eight years, after being arrested by police following a high-speed pursuit on the M20 in Kent.
Kane McLeod, 32, from Wordsworth Avenue, Derby, was also found with a loaded gun, and had been disqualified from driving.
He was sentenced for a series of offences, committed in Kent and London, at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday.
He had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing in August 2022.
McLeod was driving an Audi A7 on the M25 near the Darenth Interchange on 10 April 2021 when officers followed him onto the coastbound M20.
He sped up, reaching up to 135mph, before pulling over.
He then rammed a police car, pushing it back onto the carriageway, before driving off.
McLeod's car was eventually brought to a stop on the slip road of junction 5 near Aylesford, and he fled on foot.
He was arrested in bushes on the roundabout, and a was found with a black bag containing a gun.
Drugs were also found in his car.
McLeod admitted possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, possessing a firearm when prohibited for life, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and possession of cannabis and cocaine.
He was sentenced to a total of seven years and nine months.
