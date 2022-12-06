A council tax support scheme offered by Teinbridge District Council is set to continue in 2023.

The move to extend the scheme was approved by the council's executive on Tuesday.

A report focusing on Teignbridge's scheme which recommended the extension found more than 5,400 people claimed council tax reduction in October.

It noted the number of people had dropped from almost 6,000 in April 2021.

The report said: "With significant numbers of residents now facing a cost-of-living crisis, it is essential that Teinbridge continues to maximise support for its lowest income households."

The executive group approved the police, which will now need to be ratified by the full council.

It also agreed to adjust the thresholds so that those on the lowest levels of benefits do not lose out because of any rise in welfare payments.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the cost of the scheme, which is around £10m a year, is shared between Teignbridge District Council and three other recipients of the council tax - Devon County Council, police and the fire service.