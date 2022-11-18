More than 3,000 children were strip-searched by police in a year, and more than a third of them were black, according to Home Office data.

The figure equates to 5% of strip-searches carried out by 28 police forces in England and Wales in the year to March.

The release follows the Child Q scandal earlier this year in which a black schoolgirl was strip-searched by police while on her period.

Campaigners say the practice is "disturbing" but the Home Office says strip searches play an "important role" and the safeguarding of children is taken "extremely seriously".

Of 43 police forces, 28 provided data from their areas, including the Metropolitan Police. Across the collective area, a total of 65,336 strip-searches carried out 3,133 of them were on 10-17 year olds. A total of 1,096 were black.

Some 9% of the strip-searches carried out on the age group took place in custody.

The Home Office data also showed the "most notable differences" between adults and children with higher proportions of children who were black or from a black British background (35%), compared with adults (19%), being strip-searched the Home Office report said.

Fewer than half (43%) of all children strip-searched were of a white ethnic background, compared with 65% of adults, it added.

However, the report said that as only 28 police forces had provided figures, the data should be "interpreted with caution".

Children's Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza said she was "deeply concerned that police aren't fully considering the safeguarding and welfare of vulnerable children".