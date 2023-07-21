Ms Cooper said the skunk was very friendly and had not bitten or sprayed anyone before.

"He actually disappeared 10 days ago and the neighbour found him the following day trying to get into our car.

"We went and collected him but this time he’s been gone about six days.

"We are getting regular reports of him - last night was the first time without a report.

"He is definitely going towards humans and light and barns and things, he is very friendly."

Ms Cooper has taken to social media to appeal to anyone who sees Barney.

She added: "Preferably go over to him and pick him up he will stamp his feet but he's never sprayed or bitten anybody."