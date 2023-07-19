Two boys, aged 12 and 16, have been arrested after a teenager was threatened with a knife during an attempted robbery in Leicester.

Police said a 16-year-old boy was approached by four youths in Beaumont Park in Beaumont Leys at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday.

He was punched in the face before his pockets were searched. One of the group then produced a knife before running away when the victim shouted to alert a woman nearby, the force added.

The pair remain in custody after being questioned on suspicion of attempted robbery.