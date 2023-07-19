Police probe after group rides bikes through town library
Police have appealed for witnesses after a group of young people rode their bikes through a town's library.
Officers were called to Newmarket Library on 15 and 16 July following reports of young people causing disruption.
The first incident occurred between 10:00 and 12:00 BST on 15 July, when a group of youths rode around the Guineas shopping centre and the library on bikes.
The following day, between 12:45 and 13:00 BST, young people verbally abused the library staff and refused to leave, causing the library to close early.
A Suffolk Libraries spokesperson said: "Unfortunately we have experienced some serious incidents of anti-social behaviour at Newmarket Library in recent weeks.
"We take anti-social behaviour very seriously in our libraries and these incidents have been reported to the police.
"The issue appears to be caused by a small group of individuals who are not representative of the majority of young people who visit the library and enjoy our facilities and activities.
"The police have been very supportive and are working with us to help us tackle the issue."
Bill Butcher, a police community support officer, said: "This type of behaviour is unacceptable and unfair to both staff and other users of the service and the people doing this are certainly not representative of young people in the town.
"With the summer holidays almost here, we hope parents will work with officers to prevent this type of behaviour recurring."
Suffolk policer has urged anybody with information about the incidents to come forward.
