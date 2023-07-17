Tributes to teenagers killed in A390 crash
Tributes have been paid to two teenagers who died in a car crash in Cornwall.
Jamie Lane, 18, and Luke Warner, 16, were two occupants of a car carrying three people which crashed on the A390 between Merrymeet and St Ive, near Liskeard, on 18 April.
Mr Lane's family said his "smile and bubbly personality will live in everyone’s memories forever".
Mr Warner's family said they were "devastated at the loss of our beautiful Luke".
"If love could save you, you would've lived forever," they said.
"If love could save you, you would’ve lived forever," they said.
The family of "keen rugby player" Luke said he had "the kindest of hearts and the cheekiest sense of humour; a smile that lit up a room and a fiercely caring and protective personality".
They added his life was "cruelly cut short before his ambitious life plans could begin", which included joining the Royal Navy.
The pair were named by Devon and Cornwall Police on Monday.
Officers previously named a third person killed in the crash, 30-year-old Ben Mason.
The three were confirmed dead at the scene after the car collided with a tree.
Four teenagers from Liskeard were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after the crash.
Officers said they were still on police bail.
