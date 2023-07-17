Tributes have been paid to two teenagers who died in a car crash in Cornwall.

Jamie Lane, 18, and Luke Warner, 16, were two occupants of a car carrying three people which crashed on the A390 between Merrymeet and St Ive, near Liskeard, on 18 April.

Mr Lane's family said his "smile and bubbly personality will live in everyone’s memories forever".

Mr Warner's family said they were "devastated at the loss of our beautiful Luke".