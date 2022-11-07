Witnesses are being sought after a man suffered multiple facial fractures when he was assaulted in a Nottinghamshire town.

P﻿olice said the victim was found unconscious outside the Rewind pub in Carlton Road, Worksop, at about 00:30 BST on 17 July.

H﻿e is still being treated for his injuries and may require surgery, the force said.

O﻿ne man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and released on conditional bail.