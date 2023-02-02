Two full-sized football pitches and training grids will be built in a music venue that has hosted Michael Jackson, Oasis, Queen and Foo Fighters.

MK Dons said planning permission had been granted for the installation of first team pitches at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes.

The League One club hoped they would be in operation by the end of the year.

The open-air amphitheatre was built in 1973 and held its last concert in 2015.