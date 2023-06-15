Detective sent 'predatory' sex messages to woman
A former detective who sent "predatory" voice notes and a message to a woman, who then shared the sexual comments on social media, has been found guilty of gross misconduct.
Bedfordshire Police said Det Sgt Ryan Barnes would have been sacked if he had not resigned, following a hearing at force headquarters.
Police said he first contacted the woman on Twitter before taking the conversation into WhatsApp, "which quickly became sexualised".
Chief constable Trevor Rodenhurst said his actions were "incompatible with being a leader in this force".
The hearing, chaired by Mr Rodenhurst, found his "actions amounted to gross misconduct and a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour for discreditable conduct, honesty and integrity, and authority, respect and courtesy".
He will be placed on the College of Policing's barred list, banning him from returning to policing or other similar professions.
Mr Rodenhurst said: "In a calculated way he engaged a member of the public and deliberately took her into a WhatsApp conversation, which quickly became sexualised in a manner that was received as, and in my opinion was, predatory.
"The use of his Bedfordshire Police persona in this way is completely unacceptable and undermines public confidence and trust in policing."
