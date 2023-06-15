A former detective who sent "predatory" voice notes and a message to a woman, who then shared the sexual comments on social media, has been found guilty of gross misconduct.

Bedfordshire Police said Det Sgt Ryan Barnes would have been sacked if he had not resigned, following a hearing at force headquarters.

Police said he first contacted the woman on Twitter before taking the conversation into WhatsApp, "which quickly became sexualised".

Chief constable Trevor Rodenhurst said his actions were "incompatible with being a leader in this force".