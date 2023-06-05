A 70-year-old car driver has died after after a collision with another car in north Devon, police said.

Officers, who were called to the B3230 at Muddiford near Barnstaple at about 15:40 BST on Sunday, said the woman died at the scene.

A 37-year-old Barnstaple man, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving, remains in custody.

Devon and Cornwall Police said relatives of the decased woman were being traced.