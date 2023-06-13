Police make two more arrests in murder case
- Published
Three people have now been arrested in connection with a murder investigation on the Isle of Sheppey.
A man, aged 35, was pronounced dead on Sunday morning at an address in Eastchurch.
Kent Police said he appeared to have died from a gunshot wound.
A man in his 50s was arrested the same day on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Two further suspects have now been arrested - a man aged 42 and a woman aged 33 - both from London.
Police are continuing to appeal for information from any potential witnesses.
