A rail operator has urged customers to check before travel as industrial action and engineering works mean some services will be reduced or cancelled altogether.

Greater Anglia said it will be running trains on Saturday from 07:00 BST to 23:00 and while some services would not be affected, others would be.

The firm said its services were affected by RMT strike action, ASLEF action short of a strike and engineering works.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia’s managing director, said: "We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by these service alterations and advise customers to plan ahead and check before they travel.”