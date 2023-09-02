Passengers warned of weekend rail disruption
At a glance
Rail firm Greater Anglia urges customers to check before travel because of industrial action on Saturday
The company also warns of engineering work on its network
Some services will run as normal while others will be reduced or cancelled
A rail operator has urged customers to check before travel as industrial action and engineering works mean some services will be reduced or cancelled altogether.
Greater Anglia said it will be running trains on Saturday from 07:00 BST to 23:00 and while some services would not be affected, others would be.
The firm said its services were affected by RMT strike action, ASLEF action short of a strike and engineering works.
Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia’s managing director, said: "We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by these service alterations and advise customers to plan ahead and check before they travel.”
Greater Anglia said the following services would not run on Saturday, external:
Ipswich to Felixstowe
Colchester to Walton-on-the-Naze via Colchester Town
Marks Tey to Sudbury
Manningtree to Harwich Town
Bishop’s Stortford to Stratford
Hertford East to London Liverpool Street
Meridian Water to Stratford
The company said track and overhead line work would mean a rail replacement bus service would be in place all weekend between Norwich and Ipswich and between Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds.
Greater Anglia also warned that because of the industrial action there was a risk "of short-notice service alterations or cancellations".
Mr Burles said: "With industrial action taking place on Saturday, there will be some alterations and cancellations across our network, plus some routes where no trains will run at all."
Greater Anglia said that although Sunday was not a strike day, some services would be starting later "as a knock-on from the strike", and a bus service would remain in place between Ipswich and Norwich, and Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds.