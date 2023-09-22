Residents fear using town pathway after rape
At a glance
Police were called to a reported rape in Church Walk, Watton on Sunday
They arrested a man in his 20s who had been released on bail while inquiries continue
Local people say the path is a no-go area at night
Police say they are conducting reassurance patrols
- Published
Residents of a Norfolk town say a path where a woman was raped is a no-go area at night.
A man was arrested in connection with the rape on Church Walk, Watton, last Sunday.
People who live nearby say drunk people are intimidating those who use the walkway at night.
Norfolk Police said reassurance patrols were being conducted in the area.
Andrew Hutchings, 43, whose home backs on to Church Walk, said there were often people drinking alcohol there and they could be "intimidating".
He said: "My wife won't use the path any more."
Living a short distance from one of the entrances to Church Walk, Jim Doran, 70, often sees people meeting there.
He said people were drinking on the path from early afternoon.
"They throw their cans over the hedge and you find them in the garden," he said.
Jane Dye, 85, walks her son's dogs on Church Walk in the daytime and lives nearby.
She said that last week a man tried to talk to her then ran off into the bushes.
She said it was "unnerving" and now she will not walk on the path in the evening.
Police said they were called to reports of a rape at 21:35 BST on Sunday and arrested a man in his 20s shortly afterwards.
He was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and was later released on bail until 25 November.
The force said inquiries were ongoing.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and X, external. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830