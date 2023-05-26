TT star John McGuinness has made two hospice patients on the Isle of Man's "wishes come true".

The 23-time TT winner visited avid fans Graham Whittaker and Ian Gardner at Isle of Man Hospice in Braddan.

The visit was arranged by staff after they found out both men were passionate about the races.

Stephanie Smith from the charity said they had been "truly amazed" that the rider had "made time to sit down and chat with Graham and Ian".