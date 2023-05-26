TT veteran visits fans at Manx hospice
At a glance
John McGuinness met Graham Whittaker and Ian Gardner at the hospice
The pair of avid TT fans are currently receiving treatment at the facility
Mr Whittaker is a former photographer of the races
Hospice staff said they were "incredibly grateful" to the TT veteran for visiting
TT star John McGuinness has made two hospice patients on the Isle of Man's "wishes come true".
The 23-time TT winner visited avid fans Graham Whittaker and Ian Gardner at Isle of Man Hospice in Braddan.
The visit was arranged by staff after they found out both men were passionate about the races.
Stephanie Smith from the charity said they had been "truly amazed" that the rider had "made time to sit down and chat with Graham and Ian".
Ms Smith said Mr Whittaker and Mr Gardner had become "firm friends of our nurses, providing them with jokes and laughter daily".
The pair had been "excited all week" for the visit by the TT legend.
Ms Smith said the rider had recognised Mr Whittaker, who had been a photographer at the event for many years.
She said the visit "truly remind us why we at Hospice do what we do, and shows what our care means to patients and their loved ones".
