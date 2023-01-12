Bedfordshire health board halts plans for new GP and care hubs

A decision to drop plans to build GP and health care hubs in a growing area have been criticised by an MP.

The new facilities were due to be built in Leighton Buzzard, Houghton Regis, and the Ampthill and Flitwick areas by Bedfordshire Luton and Milton Keynes (BLMK) Integrated Care Board.

Andrew Selous, Conservative MP for South West Bedfordshire, said it had left him "upset" and more places for doctors to work were "desperately needed".

The board said it would continue to work with health care partners to "develop proposals", but it was "not affordable, external" to progress the plans.