A woman's life was saved by an "extraordinarily difficult" cliff rescue in Shetland, coastguards have said.

The woman was found clinging to the cliff face at Lerwick on Thursday, and had fallen further down when rescuers arrived.

Coastguard teams from Lerwick, Sumburgh and Walls, along with RNLI Lerwick lifeboat, were called in to the "time critical" situation.

A rope rescue specialist descended and got the casualty to safety from the "very precarious" position.

Coastal operations area commander Dave Sweeney said: "This really was an extraordinarily difficult rescue.

“I am immensely proud of the actions taken by Coastguard rescue officers - they have undoubtedly saved the casualty’s life."