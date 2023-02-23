Council tax bills in Leeds are set to rise by the maximum permitted amount after the council approved its budget for 2023-24.

At a meeting on Wednesday, Leeds City Council approved proposals for a 4.99% council tax rise.

The figure comprises a 2.99% rise in council tax, plus a further 2% increase in the adult social care levy.

Council leader James Lewis said it was "the most challenging budget in living memory".

"After 13 years of austerity, the Covid pandemic, and now rampant inflation, we are having to find yet more savings from council services," he said.

But, he added: "We are working really hard to make sure we are limiting the impact on front-line services."

Mr Lewis said the government had given councils no choice but to raise council tax, and the rise was needed to look after the most vulnerable in society.

Despite the increase, the Labour administration was still having to draw £15m from its reserves while making savings of £60m to balance the books.

However, while most opposition groups did not oppose the council tax rise, dozens of amendments were put forward suggesting how ratepayers' money could be, as they saw it, better spent.

The authority is also looking to save money by ending its fireworks displays, dimming streetlights and increasing rent for council house tenants by 7%, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Conservative group leader Andrew Carter described plans to cut spending on public events as "mean-spirited", adding that they brought footfall into the city and benefited local businesses.

Concerns were also raised about cuts to PCSO funding, while Liberal Democrat group leader Stewart Golton accused the council of "cutting corners" with regard to its plans to dim streetlights.

"We feel public safety is something that is absolute and should be protected at all costs," he said.

