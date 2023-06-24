Motorcyclist sustains life changing injuries

Barton Hill Road TorquayGoogle

A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries following the collision on Barton Hill Road

A motorcyclist has sustained "potentially life-changing injuries" following a collision involving a car.

The incident happened in Torquay at about 15:55 BST on Friday.

Officers were called to Barton Hill Road where a 37-year-old man had sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The road was closed while the scene was examined by forensic investigators.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact them.

