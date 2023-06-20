Two women charged with murder over Bodmin death

Two women in their 20s have been charged with joint enterprise murder after the death of a man in Bodmin.

Michael Allen who was 32, died in the Victoria Square area on Castle Canyke Road, in the early hours of the morning on 30 April.

Tia Taylor, 21, of Northey Road, Bodmin, and Chelsea Powell, 22, of Granny’s Green, Bodmin, have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Truro Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Jake Hill, 24, of Jubilee Terrace in the town, was previously charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent.