Wildfires prompt warning from fire crews
At a glance
People have been urged to avoid setting fire to anything in the countryside
Fire fighters have tackled wildfires in Cregneash and Greeba in recent days
Crews spent six hours tackling the Greeba blaze, which has started out as a control burn
Farmers and gardeners have been urged to hold back on burning off and bonfires during the dry conditions
- Published
People have again been urged to "take every precaution" to avoid starting wildfires in the Manx countryside.
The Isle of Man Fire Service said recent blazes had been caused by "carelessness and dry vegetation" during the prolonged dry spell.
The plea follows two large wildfires in Cregneash and Greeba that had to be tackled by crews in the past week.
A spokesman for the service called for people to "avoid introducing ignition sources to dry vegetation".
Last week, the fire service issued a similar plea for people to take care in the countryside.
However, 30 fire fighters spent six hours tacking 0.6 mile (1km) blaze in Greeba after a controlled burn became out of hand.
The spokesman said crews had had to use more than 13,190 gallons (60,000 litres) of water to get it out under control.
The the incident had tied up resources during an already busy period and had a significant impact on Emergency Service Joint Control Room staff.
Prior to that, Thursday saw a 538 sq ft (50 sq m) gorse fire break out in Cregneash, which was brought under control by crews from Rushen, Castletown and Douglas.
Crews worked on that blaze, which was made more difficult because of it's remote location, for about three hours.
The spokesman said: "Land owners and gardeners, please consider the dry conditions and hold back on burning off and bonfires."
"Consider a more traditional picnic rather than disposable barbecues but if you must use one, take an extra large bottle of water along to be sure it is fully extinguished after use, and always take all you rubbish home to dispose of it correctly."
People should avoid parking cars on long grass and "be careful how you dispose of cigarettes and associated materials", he added.
Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook, external and Twitter, external? You can also send story ideas to IsleofMan@bbc.co.uk