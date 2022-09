A Nobel Prize-winning economist has been honoured in the small Galloway village of his birth.

Sir James Mirrlees was born at Mill Cottage in Minnigaff in 1936.

A ceremony was held at the site on Saturday and a plaque unveiled, while an annual lecture series in his honour was also inaugurated at Wigtown Book Festival.

Sir James, who died in 2018, was awarded the Nobel Prize for Economics in 1996.

The Galloway Preservation Society (GPS) plaque was unveiled by his brother, Alistair, who had flown in from Canada for the occasion.