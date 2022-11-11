Plans unveiled for hydrogen energy hub in city
Plans for a hydrogen hub in Bradford are described as the first of their kind
The site will offer hydrogen vehicle refuelling and EV charging facilities
The hub forms part of Bradford Council's commitment to clean air
Plans have been unveiled for a hydrogen energy hub to be built on a former gas storage site in Bradford.
Gas distributor Northern Gas Networks (NGN) has partnered with clean energy provider Hygen Energy Holdings and Ryze Hydrogen to develop the facility they say will be the first of its kind.
Local residents and businesses will be able to use the Bowling Back Lane site to refuel hydrogen vehicles and charge electric vehicles.
A spokesperson for Bradford Council said: "We hope that the hydrogen hub will encourage energy users across the region to convert to low-cost carbon hydrogen as their energy source for the future."
The project, at NGN's former gas storage facility, will use renewable energy to power an electrolyser which will produce clean hydrogen.
Bradford Council welcomed the plans as part of its commitment to a Clean Air Zone in the city, launched in September.
A spokesperson said: "We have already introduced the joint venture to a number of potential hydrogen off-takers in the city and we hope to see them using locally produced hydrogen to decarbonise their operations for a generation.”
Gareth Mills, Regulation and Strategic Planning Director at NGN, said: "It is exciting for us to see one of our conventional gas storage sites that has been serving the people of Bradford since the early 20th Century, now being converted into a hydrogen facility for the 21st Century."
The site will include a low-carbon technology education centre for residents and businesses.
Those behind the project also announced grant funding may be available for energy users in the Bradford area wishing to convert to low-carbon hydrogen produced by the project.
Funding will be prioritised to projects that have the greatest impact on reducing air pollution.