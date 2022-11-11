Plans have been unveiled for a hydrogen energy hub to be built on a former gas storage site in Bradford.

Gas distributor Northern Gas Networks (NGN) has partnered with clean energy provider Hygen Energy Holdings and Ryze Hydrogen to develop the facility they say will be the first of its kind.

Local residents and businesses will be able to use the Bowling Back Lane site to refuel hydrogen vehicles and charge electric vehicles.

A﻿ spokesperson for Bradford Council said: "We hope that the hydrogen hub will encourage energy users across the region to convert to low-cost carbon hydrogen as their energy source for the future."