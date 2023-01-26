Hospital areas evacuated after chemical spill in maternity unit

Parts of a hospital were evacuated after a spillage of cleaning chemicals in a maternity unit, a fire service has said.

Crews were called earlier to Watford General Hospital.

"Several fire engines and a decontamination unit have been sent to the scene as a precaution", a spokesman said.

Crews wore breathing apparatus to clean the spillage up and to make the area safe.

Firefighters were working to make the area safe and to hand the scene back to the hospital, he added.