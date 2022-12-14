A man aged in his 90s died after a car crashed into a tree, police said.

Norfolk Police said the collision happened on Waverley Road in Norwich, close to the junction with Branksome Road, at about 11:50 GMT on Tuesday.

The force said emergency services attended but the driver of the Lexus CT was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said an investigation had begun and inquiries were ongoing. Officers appealed for witnesses to come forward.