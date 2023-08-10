One of Surrey's most popular art galleries faces an uncertain future due to potential council funding cuts.

The Lightbox in Woking could close if it loses its funding from the local authority, director Sarah Brown told BBC Radio Surrey.

In June, Woking Borough Council issued a Section 114 notice to stop all non-essential spending as its debts were forecast to hit £2.6bn.

The council's deputy leader, Will Forster, said there were "some discretionary services that currently the council taxpayers subsidise" but this would no longer be possible.