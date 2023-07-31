Fraudster to pay £1.2m or face longer in jail
A man who was jailed for the fraudulent evasion of almost £2m VAT has been ordered to pay more than £1.2m or face another seven years in jail.
Graham Drury, 71, formerly of Ridleywood, Wrexham, who spent the money on Spanish villas and a luxury car, appeared at Mold Crown Court on Friday.
He has been in jail since August 2021 after admitting VAT fraud but must now sell his assets.
Drury, using his company, Drury Machine Sales Ltd, was claiming fraudulent VAT repayments from HMRC on machinery that was never purchased.
Drury was arrested on 13 January 2019 and subsequently charged with VAT fraud totalling £1,887,010.
Debbie Porter, operational lead with the fraud investigation service at HMRC, said: “Drury stole almost £2m of taxpayers’ money to fund a lavish lifestyle, which included Spanish villas, a luxury car and Rolex watches.
“He’s already paying the price for his crimes in jail and now must sell his assets or face even longer without his freedom. If he fails to pay the full order, he will still owe the money due after he is released."
Drury must pay a confiscation order of £1,263,939.36 within three months.