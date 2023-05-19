A stop-and-search order has been put in place in part of west London after a man was stabbed to death on Thursday evening.

Police were called to Reynolds Road in Hayes at about 18:50 BST following reports of a disturbance involving a number of men.

A man was found suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

The Met Police said no arrests had been made and inquiries were ongoing.