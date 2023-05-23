Three people have been arrested after a woman died in a crash on the M40.

Thames Valley Police said the collision happened between junctions two and three northbound, near Beaconsfield in Buckinghamshire, at about 12:00 BST on Monday.

A blue Volkswagen Golf and a white Ford Transit were involved in the incident and a woman in her 20s died at the scene, the force said.

A 35-year-old man, a 32-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, all from Carshalton in south London, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.